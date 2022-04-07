Delhi reports 126 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The national capital reported 126 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 1.12 per cent, according to the Delhi government health bulletin on Wednesday.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 493.



As many as 120 COVID patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 18,38,972.

One patient succumbed to the virus. The death toll due to the virus in the city rose to 26,155.

According to the bulletin, 18,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccinations in the city stands at 3,27,27,571. (ANI)

