Delhi reports 1,298 new COVID-19 cases L-G appoints two nodal officers for poper communication of data

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Delhi saw 1,298 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 22,132.

Eleven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

"As many as 1,298 new cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths have been reported in Delhi, taking the total count in the national capital to 22,132 and toll at 556," the Health Department said.

Till now, 9,243 people have recovered from the infection. A total of 497 patients were discharged today. The department also said that the national capital has 12,573 are active cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday appointed two IAS officials Udit Prakash Rai and Ravi Dhawan as Nodal Officers for "proper communication of data" related to COVID-19 from private and government hospitals in Delhi. (ANI)

