Delhi reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, tally 2514

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): With 138 new COVID-19 cases reported today, the total number of positive coronavirus cases rises to 2,514 in the national capital, said the Delhi Health Department on Friday.

Out of the tally, 1,604 patients are active coronavirus cases. A total of 857 patients have been discharged, as of Friday.

With three new deaths reported, the total number of deaths due to the virus rises to 53.

A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now. 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus so far. (ANI)

