Delhi reports 1383 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India] June 21 (ANI): Delhi recorded 1383 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Tuesday.

The infections brought the total tally to 19,24,532 with 26,239 deaths. A positivity rate of 7.22 per cent was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The national capital has 5,595 active cases of COVID-19.

The bulletin said that 3,89,06,179 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 26,463 persons were vaccinated against the disease in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said that 3,89,06,179 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far.



Delhi administered 26,463 doses of COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours out of which 1,829 beneficiaries got their first dose while 5,403 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

The bulletin said 19,231 beneficiaries were vaccinated with precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries to 13,80,982.

The city reported 1,162 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 18,92,698.

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,060 fresh COVID-19 cases and 6 fatalities.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 9,923 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. (ANI)

