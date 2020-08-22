Delhi reports 1,412 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A total of 1,412 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in the national capital on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 1,60,016 in Delhi.

As many as 1,230 discharges or recoveries or migration were also reported on Saturday.

The total number of cases includes 1,44,138 recovered cases, 11,594 active cases and 4,284 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus cases stand at 29,75,702. The total cases are inclusive of 6,97,330 active cases, 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged, or have migrated.

A total of 945 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported across the country, taking the death toll to 55,794. (ANI)