Delhi reports 1,418 new Covid-19 cases, death toll touches 10,219

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Delhi has reported 1,418 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital to 11,419.

According to the Delhi health department, 37 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours surging the death toll to 10,219. The Case Fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.66 per cent.

A total of 2,160 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 5,93,137 in Delhi.



The total cases in Delhi currently stands at 6,14,775, the department said. The Cumulative positive rate in Delhi stands at 8.06 per cent.

A total of 48,180 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 40,220 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in Delhi on Friday.

Meanwhile, with 22,889 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases reached 99,79,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of active cases in the country reached 3,13,831. Meanwhile, the total discharged cases are at 95,20,827 with 31,087 new discharges in the last 24 hours. With 338 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,44,789. (ANI)

