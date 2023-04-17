Delhi reports 1,634 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi reported 1,634 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours with the positivity rate standing at 29.68 per cent, the state health department said in a bulletin on Sunday.



A total of 5,505 tests were conducted and 270 were cured, discharged or migrated. One death was reported in the past 24 hours, it is said.

Total Covid-19 positive patients in home isolation are 3393.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 10,093 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, as per the daily health bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry released on Sunday. According to the Health Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 57,542 which is 0.13 per cent of the total cases. (ANI)

