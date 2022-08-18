Delhi reports 1,652 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India] August 17 (ANI): The national capital reported 1,652 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 9.92 per cent, according to a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday.



There are currently 6,809 active COVID cases in the national capital.

According to the Ministry, there have been 1,702 recoveries and eight Covid deaths in the national capital in the past 24 hours.

India reported 9,062 fresh Covid-19 infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,27,134 with 36 new fatalities. (ANI)

