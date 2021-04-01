Delhi reports 1,819 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 2.71 pc

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): A day after the national capital reported less than 1,000 new cases, as many as 1,819 fresh infections were recorded on Wednesday, taking the cumulative count to 6,62,430.

As many as 67,070 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours in the national capital.

According to the health bulletin, 399 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,42,565. The active number of cases in the national capital stands at 8,838. The positivity rate on Wednesday remained at 2.71 per cent.

With 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 11,027.

Meanwhile, India reported 53,480 new COVID-19 cases and 354 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.

With these additional cases, the total number of infections in the country has reached 1,21,49,335. (ANI)