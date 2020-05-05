Delhi reports 206 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): With 206 positive coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, Delhi's count of COVID-19 cases soared to 5,104.

The count is inclusive of 3,572 patients, who are active cases and 64 patients, who have lost their lives due to the deadly virus, as per the Delhi government's health bulletin.

1,468 patients have been cured/discharged from the disease so far, added the bulletin.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's count of positive coronavirus cases has risen to 46,711 after 3,875 new cases, and 194 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The count includes 31,967 patients who are active coronavirus cases and 13,160 patients who have been cured/discharged. India has so far reported 1,583 deaths due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

