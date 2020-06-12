Delhi reports 2,137 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 36,824

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Delhi on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases so far with 2,137 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the national capital's count to 36,824 according to Delhi Health Department.
A total of 71 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.
The metropolis has also reported 667 COVID-19 recovered cases during the same time.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital stands at 36,824, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.
As per the bulletin, there are 22,212 are active cases and 13,398 recovered/migrated/discharged while the count for the people succumbed to the disease stands at 1,212. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:08 IST
