Delhi reports 2,187 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): With 2,187 COVID-19 new cases and 45 deaths reported in Delhi on Thursday, the total number of positive cases in the national capital reached 1,07,051.

According to the official data, the total number of positive cases includes 82,226 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,258 deaths.

At present, there are 21,567 active cases in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said that 9,719 RT-PCR tests and 12,570 rapid antigen tests conducted today.

"A total of 7,24,148 tests done to date," the government said.

India has reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new positive cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,67,296, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



Out of the total number of cases, 2,69,789 are active, 4,76,378 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,129 have died. (ANI)

