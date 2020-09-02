Delhi reports 2,312 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,312 more COVID-19 cases taking the overall coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,77,060, informed Delhi Government.

As per the bulletin, there are 15,870 active cases in Delhi while 1,56,728 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated from the disease across the national capital till Tuesday while 1,050 patients were discharged today.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital stands at 4462 after 18 deaths were reported on Tuesday.

A total of 1,607,683 samples have been tested in Delhi until today. 7,198 RTPCR/CBNAAT/Truenat tests were conducted today while 17,000 Rapid antigen tests were also conducted today/

The tests per million in the national capital stood at 84,615.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 tests crossed 4.3 crores on Tuesday, 1,22,66,514 tests were done in the last two weeks alone, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's COVID-19 case tally has reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated and 65,288 deaths. (ANI)

