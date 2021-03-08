Delhi reports 239 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Delhi reported 239 new COVID-19 cases, 309 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the national capital has risen to 6,41,340 including 1,730 active cases and 6,28,686 recoveries.

The death toll has gone up to 10,924.

India has reported a total of 1,12,29,398 cases, including 1,88,747 active cases and 1,08,82,798 recoveries.

With 99,205 active cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected state followed by Kerala with 41,162 active cases. (ANI)