Delhi reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Delhi reported 246 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 6,32,429, said the Delhi health department on Sunday.

This is the 14th time that the daily count of new cases stood below the 500-mark in January and the eighth consecutive day since January 10 when the newly-reported cases remained below the 400-mark.

According to the department, with 8 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the death toll stands at 10,746.

As many as 385 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after their recovery from the virus, surging the total recoveries in Delhi to 6,19,139.



There are 2,544 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital on Sunday, the Delhi health department said. There were 2,691 active cases on Saturday. The positivity rate dipped to 0.36 per cent, it said.

The health department said that a total of 40,102 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 27,361 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that 4,317 health workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots at 81 centres in Delhi yesterday. He further said that the number of vaccination sites will be increased to 175 and then to 1,000.

In the first phase, healthcare workers will be vaccinated followed by frontline workers and teachers have also been included in the category, Jain said.

India reported 15,144 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The overall coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,05,57,985, including 2,08,826 active cases. With 17,170 discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,96,885. The death toll has gone up 1,52,274. (ANI)

