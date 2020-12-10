Delhi reports 2,463 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): As many as 2,463 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi state health bulletin, on Wednesday.

With this, 5,99,575 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported so far including 20,546 active cases.

A total of 4,177 people recovered from the infection within 24 hours pushing the total recoveries in the Union Territory to 5,69,216.

However, the death toll related to the deadly pathogen has touched 9,813 with 50 fatalities reported today.

On December 2, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi dropped below seven per cent, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, adding that it was expected to dip further beyond five per cent in the next few days. (ANI)