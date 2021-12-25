Delhi reports 249 new COVID-19 cases, highest since June 13

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Delhi reported 249 positive cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike since June 13, informed the state government's health bulletin on Saturday.

The positivity rate is at 0.43 per cent, which is the highest since June 9.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, Delhi has reported 14,43,062 COVID cases so far including 934 active cases.

The cumulative positivity rate is 4.46 per cent while the case fatality is 1.74 per cent in the national capital.

The national capital also reported one death in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 25,104.

A total number of 96 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,17, 024.

As many as 1,14,311 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far are at 2,54,48,583.

The total number of containment zones as of date is 248.

As many as 57,295 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)