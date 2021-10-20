Delhi reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Delhi reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours.

According to Delhi Health Department Bulletin, the total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,466.

The city has 310 active cases at present.



The death toll continues to be 25,090 and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. The positivity rate is 0.04 per cent.

With 37 more persons discharged in the last 24 hours, the total number of discharged patients have gone up to 14,14,066.

As per the health bulletin, 47,577 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 8,716 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

It said 74,744 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking cumulative beneficiaries to 1,97,70,682. (ANI)

