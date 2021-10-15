Delhi reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Delhi reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours.

According to Health Department Bulletin, the total count of coronavirus cases in the city hs gone up to 14,39,337. The city has 327 active cases.

The total death toll continues to be 25,089 and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. The positivity rate is 0.04 per cent.



With 36 more persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, the total discharged patients has gone up to 14,13,921.

The bulletin said that 59,653 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus in the last 24 hours.

It said that 75,734 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking cumulative beneficiaries to 1,94,41,389. (ANI)

