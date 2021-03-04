Delhi reports 261 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Delhi reported 261 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death and 143 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department on Thursday.

With this, the total count of COVID cases in the national capital has escalated to 6,40,182 including 1,701 active cases and 6,27,566 total recoveries.

However, the total deaths in Delhi have mounted to 10,915 including the new death.



India witnessed a spike of 17,407 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. 14,031 discharges and 89 deaths were recorded during this period.

The country's coronavirus tally has reached 1,11,39,516 including 1,08,26,075 recoveries and 1,57,435 deaths.

At present, there are 1,73,413 active coronavirus cases.

According to the Union Health ministry's data till March 4, a total of 1,66,16,048 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. (ANI)

