Delhi reports 262 Dengue cases in December first week

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Delhi reported 262 cases of Dengue in the past week, according to data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

So far, 3857 cases and no deaths due to dengue have been reported this year, as per the MCD data.

Delhi reported 241 cases of Malaria this year and in the past week, it reported five cases of Malaria.



The have been no cases of Chikungunya since the past week. This year Delhi reported 44 cases of Chikungunya.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Chikungunya is a disease transmitted to humans by mosquitoes in Africa, Asia, and the Americas; sporadic outbreaks have been reported in other regions.

Chikungunya causes fever and severe joint pain, which is often debilitating and varies in duration; other symptoms include joint swelling, muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. The primary vectors that transmit the disease are Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

Severe dengue is a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries. It requires management by medical professionals.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is preventable and curable. (ANI)

