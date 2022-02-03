Delhi reports 2,668 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Delhi reported 2,668 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours with the positivity rate declining to 4.3 per cent.

As per a bulletin provided by the health department, a total of 61,992 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 18,38,647.

During the last 24 hours, 3,895 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 17,99,085.

The bulletin said 13 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the state due to the virus stands at 25,932. There are currently 13,630 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, of which 9,581 are in home isolation. There are 33,708 active containment zones in the national capital.

As per the bulletin, 1,314 patients are admitted to hospitals across Delhi, of which 80 are suspected to have COVID-19 and 1,234 people are confirmed to have the disease. Of the confirmed cases of the virus, 948 are from the national capital while 286 are from outside.

The bulletin said that 91.48 per cent of beds in the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the national capital are vacant, with only 1,314 out of 15,426 beds occupied by the patients. Similarly in the COVID Care Centres, there are currently 96.91 per cent of beds vacant, with only 143 out of 4,626 beds currently occupied. In COVID Health Centres, currently, 97.98 per cent of beds are vacant, with only 4 out of total 198 beds being occupied by the patients.

As per the bulletin, 55,232 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered during the last 24 hours of which 11,395 people were given the first dose of the vaccine and 37,828 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

During the last 24 hours, 6,009 precaution doses of the vaccine were given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60. This takes the total precaution doses administered in the national capital to 2,97,177.

The bulletin said 17,051 beneficiaries aged 15-18 received their first dose of the vaccine during the last 24 hours, taking the list of beneficiaries who have received their first dose to 8,45,836.

To date, 2,97,50,695 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital of which 1,70,31,121 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 1,24,22,397 people have received the second dose of vaccine. (ANI)