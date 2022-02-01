Delhi reports 2,683 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Delhi reported 2,683 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 5.09 per cent.

With the addition of new cases, the total COVID-19 cases in the national capital have gone up to 18,32,951 including 16,548 active cases.



As many as 4,837 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 17,90,511.

However, the city also reported 27 deaths due to COVID infection in the last 24 hours, So far, 25,892 people have succumbed to the disease in Delhi.

A total of 1,455 patients are currently admitted to the hospital, which includes 65 suspected patients and 1,390 confirmed patients of COVID-19.

As many as 52,736 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, a total of 77,132 vaccine doses were administered in the national capital in the past 24 hours which includes 23,327 first doses and 42,501-second doses. (ANI)

