Delhi reports 27 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, lowest in the year

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Delhi reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily count in this year so far.

A significant drop in new cases was recorded as only 39,587 tests were conducted in the 24 hour period. On Sunday, the city reported 53 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Monday, the cumulative COVID-19 cases in the national capital reached 14,37,118. The positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.07 per cent.



In the last 24 hours, 73 people were recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,582. Meanwhile, the active number of cases stands at 467, out of which 165 patients are in home isolation.

No COVID death was reported in Delhi for the second consecutive day on Monday. The death toll due to COVID-19 remained at 25,069 and the death rate at 1.74 per cent.

At present, there are 242 containment zones in the national capital. (ANI)

