Delhi reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): A total of 29 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

As per the health bulletin issued by Delhi Government on Sunday, the cumulative cases registered so far is 14,38,714. These include 371 active cases.



With 37 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 14,13,258. The death tally is 25,085.

In the last 24 hours, 62,546 tests were being conducted to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus. Of these, 45,525 RTPCR tests and 17,021 were rapid antigen tests. A total of 2,74,09,022 tests have been done so far.

The total number of containment zones in the metropolitan is 95. (ANI)

