Delhi reports 2909 new cases, total count reaches 62,655

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): A total of 2,909 COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 62,655 in the national capital said Health Department of Delhi Government in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin of the Government, 58 persons succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday taking the death toll to 2,233.

A total of 3,589 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated today taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated patients to 36,602.

So far 3,84,696 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Delhi including 14,682 samples tested today, according to the bulletin. (ANI)

