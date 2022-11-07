Delhi reports 295 cases of dengue in a week

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The national capital has reported around 295 fresh cases of dengue in a week - taking the total number of cases reported this year to 2490.

However, there has been no death due to dengue, shows official figures.

As per official figures released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), there were around 693 cases of dengue reported in the month of September this year. In October, this count rose to 1238 cases.



Around 295 positive cases of dengue have been reported between November 1 and 7, said officials with the anti-malaria wing of the municipal corporation. Last year, there were around 6739 cases reported in the month of November, they pointed out.

Similarly, the national capital has also recorded seven new cases of malaria and a single case of Chikungunya in the last week - taking the total count of cases reported in the current year to 207 and 41 respectively.

Around 75 cases of malaria and 17 cases of chikungunya were reported in Delhi last month, show the official records. Last year, 167 cases of malaria and 89 cases of chikungunya were reported, they added. People need to take precautions and consult doctors as soon they develop any symptoms, said officials. (ANI)

