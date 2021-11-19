Delhi reports 30 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Delhi reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 325, informed the state health bulletin on Friday.

As per the state health bulletin, a total of 67 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,15,185.



No death was reported in the city in the last 24 hours. The total number of fatalities remains unchanged at 25,095. The case fatality rate in the national capital is 1.74 per cent.

The cumulative caseload of Delhi stands at 14,40,605 while the cumulative positivity rate is 4.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 96,556 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of beneficiaries in the city to 2,16,48,250. (ANI)

