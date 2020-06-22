Delhi reports 3,000 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 59,746

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Delhi reported 3000 new cases today, taking the total number of cases to 59,746 in the national capital.

"The death toll rises to 2175 after 63 deaths were reported today. The number of recoveries till date stands at 33,013," the government of Delhi said in a release.

The COVID-19 count in India has reached 4,10,461 on Sunday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 13,254. The COVID-19 count includes 1,69,451 active cases, while 2,27,756 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

