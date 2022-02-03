Delhi reports 3,028 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Delhi reported 3,028 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate declining to 4.73 per cent.

As per a bulletin provided by the health department, a total of 63,982 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

The total COVID-19 cases in the national capital have gone up to 18,35,979.

During the last 24 hours, 4,679 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 17,95,190.

The bulletin said 27 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus stands at 25,919.



There are currently 14,870 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, of which 10,347 are in home isolation. There are 35,961 active containment zones in the national capital.

As per the bulletin, 1,400 patients are admitted to hospitals across Delhi, of which 69 are suspected to have COVID-19 and 1,331 people are confirmed to have the disease. Of the confirmed cases of the virus, 1,027 are from the national capital while 304 are outside it.

The bulletin said that 90.92 per cent beds in the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the national capital are vacant, with only 1,400 out of 15,426 beds occupied by the patients.

As per the bulletin, 65,170 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered during the last 24 hours of which 18,004 people were given the first dose of the vaccine and 37,895 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

During the last 24 hours, 9,271 precaution doses of the vaccine were given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60. This takes the total precaution doses administered in the national capital to 2,91,168.

The bulletin said 13,795 beneficiaries aged 15-18 received their first dose of the vaccine during the last 24 hours, taking the list of beneficiaries having received their first dose to 8,28,785.

To date, 2,96,95,463 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital of which 1,70,19,726 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 1,23,84,569 people have received the second dose of vaccine. (ANI)

