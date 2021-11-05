Delhi reports 32 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Delhi reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

No death was recorded for the fourteenth consecutive day due to the disease.

The positivity rate stood at 0.14 % in the last 24 hours.

As per the Delhi Health Department's bulletin, the cumulative caseload has escalated to 14,40,035 including 328 active cases.

The overall recoveries stand at 14,14,616 with 7 more discharges in the last 24 hours. The death toll has remained at 25,091.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent and the cumulative positivity rate at 4.86 per cent.

The bulletin said that 22,603 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)