Delhi reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): A total of 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin issued by Delhi Government, the total count of cases has gone up to 1,43,8746 including 366 active cases. No death was reported due to the disease in the city in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative positivity rate is 5.24 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. The positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours was 0.06 per cent.



With 37 more recoveries, the total recoveries have gone up to 1,41,3295. The death toll is 25,085.

A total of 50,367 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Of these, 41,840 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 8,527 were rapid antigen tests. A total of 2,74,59,389 tests have been done so far. The total number of containment zones is 93.

The city had reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday. (ANI)

