Delhi reports 3,372 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Delhi has reported 3,372 new cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths, the health department said on Saturday.

According to an official statement by the health department, "Delhi reported 3,372 new coronavirus cases out of 57,688 tests. While 4,476 people have recovered from the disease, 46 succumbed to the virus on Saturday."

With the new COVID-19 cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has reached 2,67,822 including 2,32,912 recoveries, 5,193 deaths and 29,717 active cases.



The COVID-19 positivity rate and death rate is at 5.85 per cent and 0.94 per cent respectively.

There are 2,231 containment zones in the national capital, as per the health department.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 case tally crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379.

As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 93,379 deaths. (ANI)

