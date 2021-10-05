Delhi reports 34 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Delhi reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking active cases in the national capital to 398.

According to Delhi Health Bulletin, the city reported zero fatality due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 so far is 25,088.



With 22 more recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the metropolis have gone up to 14,13,514

The bulletin said that 34,038 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours, including 26,258 RT-PCR tests and 7780 Rapid Antigen tests. The positivity rate is 0.10 per cent.

It said that 18,413 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, of which, 7,457 were administered with their first dose, while 10,956 received their second dose. (ANI)

