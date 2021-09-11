Delhi reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Delhi reported 35 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, no fatality was reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours. One death has been reported this month on September 7 due to the disease in the city.

The total count of cases has gone up to 14,38,211 including 14,12,716 recoveries and 412 active cases. The death toll due to the coronavirus is 25,083.

A total of 74,540 tests, including 51,930 RT-PCR and 22,610 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said with 1,41,693 more vaccinations, 1,48,64,219 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far. (ANI)