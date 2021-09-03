Delhi reports 35 new COVID cases in last 24 hours; zero death for 3rd consecutive day

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Delhi reported 35 new COVID cases and 17 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin of the union territory.

The new cases pushed the total number of COVID cases in the national capital to 14,37,874. Meanwhile, the total recoveries have gone up to 14,12,430. Currently, the number of active COVID cases in Delhi is 362.

The national capital recorded no death due to the disease for the third consecutive day. The COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 25,082 marking the case fatality rate at 1.74 per cent.



With the 63,812 COVID tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.05 per cent. The total number of COVID tests conducted in the national capital so far is 2,58,62,110.

Presently, there are 131 containment zones in Delhi.

As many as 1,37,69,947 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far. Out of this, 98,28,395 beneficiaries received the single dose of the COVID vaccine while 39,41,552 people have received both shots. (ANI)

