Delhi reports 3,548 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Delhi has reported 3,548 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 15 more people have succumbed to the virus.

According to Delhi Health Department, the city's positivity rate stands at 5.54 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is 4.54 per cent.

A total of 64,003 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.



The total count of cases stands at 6,79,962 and the death toll stands at 11,096. The city has 14,589 active COVID-19 cases.

The recoveries have gone up to 6,54,277 with 2,963 more recoveries recorded in the last 24-hours.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 4,033 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day spike in the national capital since December 4 last year. The cases were reported based on tests of 86,899 samples.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 3,567 new cases, 2,904 recoveries and 10 deaths. (ANI)

