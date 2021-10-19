Delhi reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, one death

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Delhi reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality in the last 24 hours.

According to Delhi Health Department Bulletin, the total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,441. The city has 322 active cases.

The total death toll continues to be 25090 and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. The positivity rate is 0.06 per cent



With 11 more persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, the total discharged patients have gone up to 14,14,029.

As per the health bulletin, 58,729 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus in the last 24 hours including 40368 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 17,911 Rapid antigen tests.

A total 95,714 of beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking cumulative beneficiaries to 1,96,95,938, it said. (ANI)

