Delhi reports 36 new Covid cases, zero deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Delhi reported 36 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours pushing the cumulative total of Covid cases to 14,38,118 in the city a health bulletin informed on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, the national capital also reported zero deaths with the toll at 25,083.

The number of active cases in the metropolis are 415 and the test positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent.

A total of 79,003 samples were tested the day before, out of which 55,125 were RTPCR tests and 23,878 were antigen.

Meanwhile, at the same time, 35 people recovered from the disease and with that, the total number of recoveries reached 14,12,620.

As far as vaccination is concerned, as many as 1,45,016 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and commutatively 1,45,69,011 tests have been conducted so far. (ANI)