Delhi reports 3,686 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Delhi reported 3,686 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths on Wednesday. The total count of cases has gone up to 3,40,436.

According to the official data, a total of 3,444 recoveries and discharges were reported in Delhi on Wednesday. The total count of cases includes 3,10,191 recoveries, discharges, migrations and 6,128 deaths.



The active cases stand at 24,117 in the metropolis.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that COVID-19 cases in Delhi are stable now.

He said 33 per cent of COVID beds are occupied in the city while about 66 per cent are vacant. (ANI)

