Delhi reports 3,726 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): A total of 3,726 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Monday taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 5,70,374.

According to the Delhi Health Department, the death toll due to COVID-19 has gone to 9,174 with 108 persons succumbing to the virus.

The last time the city saw over 100 deaths due to the disease was on November 24.



The department said that 50,670 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative positivity rate in the national capital is 9.07 per cent.

The city saw 5,824 recoveries on Monday taking the total number of recovered patients to 5,28,315. Delhi has 32,885 active cases.

The Delhi government on Monday fixed the price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800. (ANI)

