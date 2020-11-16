Delhi reports 3,797 new COVID-19 cases, 99 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): A total of 3,797 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 4,89,202.

According to Delhi Health Department, 3,560 recoveries have been reported in Delhi taking the number of recovered patients to 4,41,361.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital reached to 7,713 after 99 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

There are 40,128 active cases in the national capital.

As per the department, 11,810 RTPCR/CBNAA/TrueNat tests and 18,011 Rapid antigen test were conducted today taking the total number of tests to 54,79,391.

The country's COVID-19 tally reached 88,45,127 including 4,65,478 active cases and 82,49,579 recoveries. The cumulative death toll reached 1,30,070 after 435 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. (ANI)