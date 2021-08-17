Delhi reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The national capital on Tuesday saw a slight surge in its daily count reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities in the last 24 hours.

As per the Delhi health bulletin, a total of 53,345 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours wherein a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent was reported.

The total cases mounted to 14,37,156 including 471 active cases. As a sign of relief, 30 recoveries were logged thereby escalating the total recoveries to 14,11,612.



However, the death toll touched 25,073 including new deaths with 1.74 per cent case fatality rate.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status in the national capital is concerned, cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stand at 1,16,59,932 wherein 1,56,217 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, Delhi reported 27 new COVID-19 cases which was the lowest daily count in this year so far. (ANI)

