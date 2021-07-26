Delhi reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The national capital on Monday reported 39 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department on Monday.

With this, the total Covid-19 cases in the national capital mounted to 14,35,949 including 537 active cases.

The cumulative recoveries in the city due to this virus escalated to 14,10,368 including 80 fresh recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 56,435 tests were conducted and a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent was reported.



The death toll in the capital touched 25,044 including the new death. The case fatality rate now stands at 1.74 per cent.

As far as the Covid-19 vaccination status is concerned, Delhi jabbed 96,68,514 cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far of which 10,614 beneficiaries got vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Amid declining COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday issued orders allowing cinemas/theatres/multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from 5 am today.

As a part of unlock-8, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its guidelines also permitted the Delhi metro to operate at 100 per cent capacity. Even buses plying within the metropolis, including DTC and cluster buses, have been allowed to run at full capacity. (ANI)

