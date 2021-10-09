Delhi reports 39 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Delhi on Friday reported 39 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to Delhi government health bulletin, 23 patients recovered from the disease and there was no death due to the disease.

The number of recoveries has gone up to 14,13,649. The death toll stands at 25,088.



A total of 67,206 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Delhi and the positivity rate stands at 0.06 per cent.

The bulletin said 90,770 people have been inoculated in the last 24 hours in the national capital.

India has administered over 93 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year. (ANI)

