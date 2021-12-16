Delhi reports 4 more Omicron cases, taking overall tally to 10: LNJP Hospital MD

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Four new Omicron patients have been admitted to LNJP Hospital which has taken the total number of cases in Delhi to 10, said Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP hospital on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said, "Out of these four cases, two were reported yesterday night and two have been reported today. However, all four patients are stable. These cases are not severe. Only one patient has a sore throat, others are asymptomatic."

Of these four new patients, one is from the UK, one from Dubai, one from South Africa and one from Sweden, he added.

In view of rising Omicron variant cases, the LNJP Hospital has increased the number of dedicated beds for this variant to 100 and kept the affiliated centres along with makeshift hospitals on alert.

"The number of Omicron dedicated beds has been increased to 100 in the hospital and all the affiliated centres and makeshift hospitals are on alert," he said.

In a bid to create awareness about this new COVID-19 variant, the LNJP MD said, "Be careful but don't panic. The most important thing is for everyone to get vaccinated."

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. (ANI)