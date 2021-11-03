Delhi reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Delhi reported 41 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

No death was recorded for the twelfth consecutive day due to the disease.

The Delhi Health Department said in its daily bulletin that the total count of COVID cases in the city has moved up 14,39,963 including 320 active cases.



The total discharges stand at 14,14,552 with 30 more discharges in the last 24 hours. The death toll has remained at 25,091. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent and the positivity rate at 0.08 per cent.

The bulletin said that 52,791 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

In terms of COVID-19 vaccination, 37,080 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours and the number of cumulative beneficiaries is 2,05,69,880 (ANI)

