Delhi reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The national capital has not reported any deaths due to coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours but 425 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the Delhi Health Department on Friday.

"With 425 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in Delhi now stands at 8,895 including 5,254 active cases and 3,518 recovered /migrated," according to an official statement released by the Health Department.

Till now, 123 people have succumbed to the disease in Delhi.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,970, of which 27,920 have recovered/migrated and there are 2629 deaths. (ANI)

