Delhi reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Delhi on Tuesday reported 442 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 6,27,698.

According to the Delhi health department, the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 10,609 after 12 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries in Delhi stand at 6,12,527 after 557 patients successfully recovered during the same period.



The health department said that there are 4,562 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The positive rate stands at 0.55 per cent.

According to the department, a total of 79,777 tests conducted in the last 24 hours including 41,633 RT-PCR tests and 38,144 rapid antigen tests.

Delhi had on Monday recorded 384 cases, the lowest in over seven months, and the positivity rate was 0.76 per cent. On Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past 11 days, and fresh cases were the lowest since May 17. (ANI)

