Delhi reports 444 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): As many as 444 new coronavirus cases, 823 recoveries and 10 deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi State health bulletin.

With this, 6,29,282 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded including 6,14,849 recoveries and 10,654 fatalities in the metropolis so far.

The health department informed that there are 3,779 active Covid-19 cases here.

A total of 75,724 tests were also conducted in the last 24 hours, including 38,839 RT-PCR tests and 36,885 rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, India has reported 18,139 new cases of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the national Covid-19 case tally to 1,04,13,417 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)